Want To Write A Comic Book? 

Millions of people are enthralled with comic books – and some even want to try their hand at creating their own. If you’re interested in creating popular comic books that the public will love, the tips below will help you get your creation off to an ideal start.

Work With The Best People

The first step to creating a brilliant comic book is to surround yourself with an outstanding team of creative professionals. Very few of us can make a comic book on our own; it’s almost always a collaborative effort.

Some of the folks you will need to team up with to create a great comic book are artists and illustrators, colorists, letterers, and editors. Once you have this talented team assembled, it’s essential to trust your team.

Setting up the process takes a ton of collaboration – from writing the comic book script to crafting the illustrations to getting it published.

Write a Script

A common error for the novice comic creator is to draw the comic before nailing down the story. It’s understandable to want to start drawing because most comics love to create illustrations more than anything else.

But how can you draw the comic if you don’t know the story? That may be the perfect way to spend hours on illustrations that won’t make the final product.

Instead, sit down and write the script first. It doesn’t have to be super detailed at this point, and there’s no need for expensive software. All that is required is a basic text editor.

When you write the comic script, it’s critical to understand the comic book genre for which you’re writing. Also, you should have a thorough understanding of every character, including their strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and goals.

Some of the elements you must have in mind to write an excellent script are:

Setting: What is your story’s place, time, and mood?

Characters: Is every character fully developed? Do the characters sound like real people? Does each have a different personality, challenges, and motivations?

Plot: Does the script adhere to a believable sequence or arc?

Narration: A common mistake when writing a script is changing the viewpoint. Make sure the narration is always consistent.

Next, devise a believable setting for the comic, and every story must have a beginning, middle, and end.

Lay It Out

Did you complete your script? Outstanding! Now, it’s almost time to draw, but the layout comes next.

When creating the layout, the goal is to maintain the reader’s interest. A proven way to keep them turning pages is to end many pages with an element of suspense or cliffhanger. Suck the audience in and make them want to find out what happens next.

Tell them something incredible or mysterious is about to happen on the next page but don’t tell what it is.

Some experienced comics say an effective way to create the layout is to rely on thumbnails. This is like a storyboard and helps work out the kinks in the cartoon before you spend hours inking and coloring the illustrations.

Think of thumbnails as a rough draft. And remember to have space in each thumbnail for the dialogue.

Create Rules To Draw The Comic

It’s recommended to have a firm and consistent method to illustrate the comic. For example, you may decide to use specific colors, shades, or textures for a character or background.

Or, you may decide to have a specific number of frames per page. Setting up these rules of the road beforehand ensures you don’t make drawings overly complex. However, doing so can result in difficulty in maintaining continuity throughout the comic.

Create The Illustrations

If you’ve done all the work above, it’s time to draw the illustrations. The typical steps for doing the pictures are:

Drawing

Inking

Coloring

Lettering

After you have finished illustrating your comic, you need to choose a book-making tool, then order and publish your comic!