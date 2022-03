Downtown Central Library Programs March 21 – March 27

Monday, March 21 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM Information Table: Roll Up Your Sleeve NY. Near Media Room

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM How to Apply for a Civil Service Exam in New York State (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM Meditation Mondays with Miss Buffalo. Collections Gallery Conference Room

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. West Room

Tuesday, March 22 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM TechKnow Class: Using Google. TechKnow Lab

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Aaron Ott & Aitina Fareed-Cooke (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Financial Workshop: Long Term Care, Medicare Basics & Wealth Preservation (online)

Wednesday, March 23 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Drive. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Atomic Genealogy Series: The Grosvenor Room’s Local History File (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 5:40 PM Wednesday Movie: Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

5:00 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, March 24 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Free Tax Filing Assistance. Call 716-858-7198 to register. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind Teen Program (online: Zoom)

Friday, March 25 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Financial Workshop: Long Term Care, Medicare Basics & Wealth Preservation (online)

Saturday, March 26 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad Makerspace

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Confirmed or Confirmation Bias: Adding DNA Evidence to Genealogy (online: Zoom)

Sunday, March 27 Library open 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo: Aaron Ott & Aitina Fareed-Cooke (online: Facebook)

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

E is for Erie County: Celebrating Our Communities. Ring of Knowledge

Celebrating Erie County’s Musical Legacy. Main floor, through April 1 Odyssey | Warriors Come Home. Main floor & entrance ramp walls at Broadway, through May 31