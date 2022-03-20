A Call to WNY Artists for Spring Show

The West Seneca Art Society invites WNY painters, sculptors and photographers to be a part of the Spring Art Show at the West Seneca Senior Center located at 4620 Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Show dates are Friday, April 29 thru Thursday, June 2, 2022. There will be an opening reception on Friday, April 29 at 7 pm. Applications, submittal dates & details for the show can be obtained by emailing wsartsociety@gmail.com by April 15 with keywords “WS Spring 2014 Show Request.” Please attach 3 jpeg samples of your work. You will be sent an application and rules by return email. Space is limited so we encourage you to get the details asap