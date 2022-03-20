Martin House Announces Installation of New Art Glass Windows

Seven Tree of Life Windows Reproduced and Installed in Reception Room

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House recently announced the new windows have joined two others previously recreated for the space, creating a ribbon of art glass to welcome guests as Wright intended.



“Wright was an artist who knew how to make his spaces come alive by using light as a medium to add

pattern, color, and movement,” said Martin House Curator Susana Tejada. “The experience of seeing

all nine Tree of Life windows come together in the reception room is truly magical, especially as the

light reflects onto the many jewel-like pieces of gold and iridescent glass.”



Martin House reception room



Located in the historic Parkside neighborhood of Buffalo, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is home

to an extraordinary collection of art glass—and the Tree of Life is Wright’s best known and most well-loved design. Each of these windows is made up of approximately 750 individual pieces of clear,

iridescent, and colored glass set in brass came channels.

The Tree of Life art glass pattern graces the central staircase landing, as well as the entire perimeter of

the second floor. It also holds a very special place on the first floor, where it is once again featured

prominently in the reception room—a space in which historically the Martin family received guests.

During the Martins’s tenure, the Tree of Life windows from the reception room were readapted and

later removed. With only plate glass remaining, the Martin House in recent years has improvised by

using custom static clings as a temporary means to suggest what these windows once represented.

With the new windows in place, the sensation produced by the art glass is profound and palpable.



The reproductions have been thoughtfully produced by Oakbrook Esser Studios of Oconomowoc,

Wisconsin—artisans who throughout the years have partnered with the Martin House in the recreation

and conservation of all of its art glass. Renowned for their experienced craftsmanship for over a

century, the studio is also the authorized licensee of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

The Martin House estate contains more than 400 examples of art glass in sixteen primary patterns.

With its abundant collection, the Martin House is still in the process of reintegrating reproductions so

as to coexist side-by-side with original pieces of art glass —many of which have stayed with the home,

while others have been returned.

For more information about the site’s history, tours, and events, visit martinhouse.org.