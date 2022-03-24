Irish Classical Theatre’s STAGE KISS Opens this Weekend!?

Stage Kiss opens this Friday, March 25th at 7:30 pm and runs through April 24th.

Two actors and ex-lovers find themselves starring opposite each other in an off-off-Broadway 1930s melodrama. It doesn’t take long for the lines between life and art to blur, while the farcical antics of the play-within-a-play make for an unforgettable romantic comedy.

ICTC Associate Director Fortunato Pezzimenti helms a dynamite cast, featuring Tracie Lane, Guy Balotine, Greg Howze, Kevin Craig, Rolando Gómez, Marisa Caruso, and Christine Turturro.

Curtain times are 7:30 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3pm Saturdays, and 2pm Sundays. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased online at www.irishclassical.com, by phone at 716-853-4282 or in person at the ICTC Box Office from 10 am – 5 pm Monday-Thursday, 12pm – 8pm Friday. Student/Senior/Veteran/Industry discounts are also available.