Spring Flowers, Earth Day Celebration, and Fairy Fun at the Botanical Gardens 

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will be bursting with color this spring during one of Western New York’s favorite spring traditions, the Spring Flower Exhibit. From March 26 through April 24 the Botanical Gardens will be filled with colorful spring bulb, fragrant shrubs and flowers of various kinds. To help celebrate the spirit of spring, the Botanical Gardens will also be hosting their first ever Earth Day Celebration on April 23 as well as the famous Fairy Festival on May 15.

During the Spring Flower Exhibit, visitors will experience the sights and fragrant smells of hyacinths, vibrant daffodils and tulips in a variety of pinks, reds, yellows, and whites that will bring the Botanical Gardens some lively pops of color that visitors won’t want to miss. A diverse mix of annuals that were also grown on site at the Botanical Gardens will be featured in this year’s exhibit. This addition is going to give the exhibit an explosion of color for a fun, confetti-like feeling. Stroll through the Botanical Gardens and take in the fresh scents of spring and be transported into a tropical paradise while finding peace and serenity. The Spring Exhibit will be open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm beginning on March 26 through April 24 and joining in on the spring fun, the Botanical Bunny will be at the Botanical Gardens on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 from 10am-3pm to greet visitors and pose for photos surrounded by the beautiful spring colors. The Spring Flower Exhibit and visits with the Botanical Bunny is included with regular admission to the Botanical Gardens. This year, the Spring Flower Exhibit?will honor David and Susan Swarts to celebrate President/CEO, David Swarts’ retirement from the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. The Spring Flower Exhibit is also sponsored and made possible by M&T Bank.

In addition to the Spring Flower Exhibit, the Botanical Gardens will be hosting an Earth Day Celebration for the first time. The Earth Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10am-4pm. Visitors can help save the bees with?Hahn’s Honey Bees?and decorate the hive that will be home to their first round of rescue bees this year. Visitors will also be able to speak with a local environmental artist,?Alexis Oltmer, the?Jamestown Audubon?Community Nature Center, the Botanical Gardens Horticulture Team, Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Preserve, Girl Scouts of WNY and more to help celebrate. In addition to the celebration, the Botanical Gardens will be hosting a Nature Book Drive with the Buffalo Bookmobile?from?March 21 through April 30 as a part of the?WNY Earth Day Challenge?through Erie County. Visitors and participants are encouraged to bring in a book and earn points towards the challenge throughout the whole month and during the Earth Day Celebration, sponsored by M&T Bank.

Another favorite tradition, the Fairy Festival will be returning for a Wegmans Family Day on Sunday, May 15 from 10am-4pm. Fairies will take over the entire Botanical Gardens for some whimsical fun for all ages. Visitors will be able to walk into the secret world of fairies, and skip through the Botanical Gardens with their favorite set of wings to go on a magical scavenger hunt for a prize at the end. There will be a charming fairy village, a model train display from the Western New York Garden Railway Society, as well as some pollinator friends from?Hahn’s Honey Bees?to learn more about the importance of pollinators. Nickel City Floral will be at the event for fairy crown making, hobbit door making and fairy garden seed kits for sale. Botanical Gardens’ Educators will also be on site to talk about interesting plants, winged pollinators and the fairy friends that could be living amongst them.?Prehistoric World Zoo?will be joining the fun to allow visitors to interact with some colorful creatures that might be found in a fairy forest. Prehistoric World is New York’s only reptile zoo where visitors can interact with animals and get hands on with an array of amazing species. Fairy Festival goers will also be able to shop with?Green Apothecary Shop?for some scents, sprays, and spell jars.

During both of these events, the Erie County Environmental Management Council and their?Spokesgnome, Frederick Lawn Gnomested will be on site to share information about the importance of healthy lawns.

The Spring Flower Exhibit, Earth Day Celebration, and Fairy Festival ticket prices are $14.00 for adults, $12.50 for seniors (62+) and students (13+ with ID), $7.50 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are?free but must have a ticket. Garden Members are?also free but must have a ticket. Tickets are available online now at buffalogardens.com.

For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens' website at buffalogardens.com. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.