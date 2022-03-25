Buffalo Green Fund hosting Tree Training Workshop on April 23, 2022 at West Seneca Community Center

The Buffalo Green Fund, Re-Tree and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County are hosting a

course entitled Planting Trees – a How-To Workshop as a part of their ongoing effort to recognize

Attendees will learn how trees promote better air quality and quality of life, how to select the right tree for the right location, proper planting techniques, and more.

The course is free of charge and open to the public through the support of the Baird Foundation and Erie County

All attendees will receive free one-year memberships to the University Heights Tool Library, ensuring they have all the tools they need to plant trees.

.Those who wish to attend are asked to email their name, email, and cell phone number and/or home phone number to: info@BuffaloGreenFund.org.

Beginning April 30th, event partners will begin planting 200 trees on city streets and in county parks through major plantings to commemorate Erie County’s 200th Anniversary.

The morning will end with a tree planting on the grounds of the West Seneca Community Center at