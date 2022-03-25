Powerful Ways Technology Is Impacting the Art Scene

If you are an artist, you might think that technology such as big data or artificial intelligence (AI) is the last thing in the world that can help you improve your creative game. It’s true that AI and robotics can never replace the unleashed muse within creative types.

However, technology is increasingly helping artists, musicians, writers, and other art professionals excel in many creative endeavors. Here are a few ways technology is impacting the art scene, and how it can help you, as an artist, attain your aspirations for greatness.

For Art Studios and Creative Business Owners

In the old days, owning a gallery or succeeding at any kind of art business meant a lot of guesswork. It was often very challenging to nail downtrends in the art scene. Furthermore, unless you had a strong following, it could be tough to predict what your audience demanded for your next venue or newest release.

Today, technology helps contemporary artists in terms of rendering brilliant pieces of art as well as aid in answering the question, “What might be my next, greatest masterpiece?” Artists are now using big data as a predictive resource to better understand what consumers want, what they’re looking for, and what they’re likely to buy in the art world.

Furthermore, art shop owners and art galleries increasingly rely on AI for digital marketing. This is when AI and big data are used to understand and target a certain demographic. Once identified, artists can focus their marketing efforts and social network releases to the demographic that is most likely to follow and purchase artistic wares or signature artistic services that might be offered.

Other Ways Technology Assists Artists

The idea of using technology to both attract and satisfy customers is nothing new. In fact, artists who are in business for themselves understand the importance of using domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance tools (also known as DMARC).

Using a DMARC tool helps artists keep their digital assets protected, by safeguarding email practices and protocols. As an artist, most of your collaboration and sales leads are typically and primarily conducted via email. In light of this, you may realize how this technological advancement goes a long way to protect your efforts to run a successful art studio or shop. Using tech tools such as this is a must for any thriving artist or gallery owner to avoid unauthorized email hacks and spam attacks.

Artificial Intelligence and Design Innovations

As an artist, you may already be familiar with how AI plays a role in producing video games, but it’s also helping in the creation of other aspects of artistic design. More and more, AI is treading into waters such as assisting artists in creating compelling lyrics, poetry, and aesthetics. In fact, as of 2022, experts anticipate AI will help with more tasks such as writing headlines for newsletters, musical composition, marketing posts for new artistic endeavors and much more.

Moreover, robotics and AI are coming on the scene when it comes to artistic production. New technologies found in 3D imaging printers allow users to easily dovetail creative vision with technology and produce creative products to customers on a higher production scale.

Simply put, as a human artist, you can now input your creative goals, artistic requirements and specifications into a software program which will then take over and produce your final creative product. This tech-assisted strategy allows creatives to explore extraordinary freedoms when it comes to producing quality end-products to followers, fans and customers alike.

The Ability to Experience More Creative Freedom

While the use of artificial intelligence remains extremely controversial in the art world, there are still some great advantages to it. For instance, many people can interact with robotics or AI software to produce more clarity in design as well as boost artistic rendering.

For example, you might want to take your rough sketches and convert them into masterpieces while using specialized software, robotics, or adding a few lines of computer code for animations. Furthermore, technology is improving everyday lives by putting amateur artists in the driver’s seat when it comes to producing quality pieces of work on the market.

Some purists might argue that the “old-school” way of creating fine art should be the only way. However, with computer aided design (CAD) programs, newbies have the ability to render extraordinary visual, artistic delights that the public is ready and willing to pay for on the art scene.

Technology and Art: Do They Mix?

Your stance might be staunchly opposed to using AI, big data, and technology to assist in creating brilliant artwork. Then again, you might see the benefits of advanced tech to produce incredible art.

Either way, one thing is certain – technology is here to stay. There is no stopping its influence and impact on the art scene. As technology continues to unveil new ways of producing and meeting consumer demands, it might be a good idea to entertain high-tech strategies while enhancing your artistic vision for the future.