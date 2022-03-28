Kavinoky Theatre’s PRIDE & PREJUDICE closes SUNDAY, March 27th!

Only 3 more chances to see what audiences are calling a “very funny and sweet” PRIDE & PREJUDICE.

Written by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen. Directed by Kristin Tripp Kelly.

“A laugh-out-loud adaptation, Hamill gives Austen’s novel a deliciously antic sensibility. This PRIDE & PREJUDICE has comedy at its heart. But regarding the treatment of women, it shows us enough unsettling similarities between the 18th century and now to make us pause thoughtfully between laughs” THEATREMANIA.COM