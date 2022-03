This Saturday Road Less Traveled presents a fundraising reading of BEVERLY HILLS COP

Screen to Stage series is a one-night-only annual event that features a reading of a well-known screenplay. This year, RLTP will feature Beverly Hills Cop written by Daniel Petrie.

Co-directed by Scott Behrend* & Katie Mallinson*

Starring Lisa Vitrano*, Kristen Tripp Kelley,* Dave Mitchell*, Peter Palmisano*, Matt Witten*, Jen Mysliwvy, Jake Hayes, Ricky Needham, Leah Berst, Dan Urtz, John Kaczorowski, Alejandro Gómez and Jenn Stafford.

Purchase Tickets Screen to Stage: a reading of Beverly Hills CopSaturday April 2, 8:00 pm

Road Less Traveled ProductionsTheater: 456 Main Street, Bflo 14202