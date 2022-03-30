Blessed Sacrament Church presents Ars Nova Chamber Orchestra performing Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ”

Friends and Parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Church:Don’t miss the highly acclaimed Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra concert as they perform the complete instrumental movements of Joseph Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” on Sunday, April 3, 2022: 3:00 pm. Donna Lorenzo will conduct. This moving concert is a fitting preparation to celebrate Holy Week, one week later.Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.BSCBuffalo.org/events. You can also call Michael Pitek 716-480-8313 to arrange for tickets to be picked up and paid for at the door: at WILL-CALL. The costs for tickets are $20 for adults; and $10 for students and senior citizens.Free off-street parking is available in the parking lot behind the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo.See Flyer below

Like this: Like Loading...