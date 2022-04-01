Road Less Traveled Productions presents a World-Premiere Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN…NOW

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will end its 2021-2022 season with Little Women…Now, a world-premiere adaptation by Ensemble member Donna Hoke. Little Women…Now will run for five weeks, fromApril 21- May 22 and will star RLTP Ensemble member Lisa Vitrano alongside Alex Watts, Brittany Bassett, Heather Gervasi, Sabrina Kajwaty, Jake Hayes and Ricky Needham under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Doug Weyand. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burligname (set design), John Rickus (light design), Diane Almeter Jones (props master), alongside Brenna Prather (costume design) and Nick Quinn (sound design).

Synopsis: Little Women… Now brings the beloved March sisters to life in this contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story by RLTP Ensemble member Donna Hoke. Follow Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth as they navigate the challenges of love, loss, and family on the road from childhood to adulthood in the 21st century. With fresh perspective and charm, this world premiere production captures the spirit and sensibility of the original for a modern audience..

Little Women…Now opens Thursday, April 21 and runs through Sunday May 22, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $42 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: April 28, May 5, 12 and 19 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

RLTP OFF-BOOK Happy Hour Zoom Discussion Series featuringLittle Women…Nowwill take place Wednesday May 11 at 7:00pm. To register for the free discussion series, please click here: https://bit.ly/little-women-now-rltp