Squeaky Wheel and Buffalo Arts Studio present a solo exhibition by Crystal Cambell

Crystal Campbell, VIEWFINDER

Opening Friday, April 22, 5–8 pm at Buffalo Arts Studio, part of M&T Bank 4th Friday @ Tri-Main Center. On view through May 14.

Squeaky Wheel is excited to be a co-partner of a solo exhibition by Crystal Z Campbell, one of our Summer 2021 Workspace Residents, at Buffalo Arts Studio.

Crystal Z Campbell’s multidisciplinary practice centers on public secrets, or information is known by many and yet undertold and underspoken. Campbell’s experimental film, VIEWFINDER, was shot entirely in the resort town of Varberg, Sweden, and features recent migrants to Sweden. This immersive film-based installation takes cues from Swedish folktales, gestures, and movements to explore belonging, allyship, and monuments. If our bodies are archives, what is the currency of place, of movement, of memory?

As part of the exhibition, Squeaky Wheel will present a screening of work by Campbell and Allan Jamieson on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 pm at Journey’s End Refugee Services.

