Music Is Art, Babeville and Buffalo Music Club host 716 MUSIC EXPO on Saturday April 23

Music is Art (MIA) announced its first Music Industry trade show at Babeville from 1-5 pm!

Participating vendors include: Bittersweet Piano Lounge, Buffalo Music Club, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Episodes Motion Pictures, GCR Audio, Guitar Center, Mark Studios, Music is Art, NCCC Audio Recording Production & Music Programs, Rexy’s Rockin Tees, TM Montante Development, TuneWorks Media, Twenty6 Productions, Villa Maria College, Xtream Audio Mastering, and more!

Workshops

BUuffalo Music Club will be presenting a curated line-up of music workshops in the 9th Ward and Hallwalls Cinema, covering a variety of topics related to the music life.

Hallwalls Cinema

2:00PM: DIY TOURING with Chuckie Campbell

3:00PM: THE CHANGING FACE OF MUSIC JOURNALISM (& WHAT IT MIGHT MEAN FOR YOUR CAREER) with Jeff Miers

4:00PM: LIGHTING FOR VIDEO CONTENT with Omeri Monroe

5:00PM: THE SONG PYRAMID with David Cloyd

The 9th Ward

2:00PM: TURNING CHAOS INTO COLLABORATION with Sara Elizabeth, Eric Crittenden, & David Cloyd

3:00PM: DIVERSIFYING YOUR MUSICAL INCOME with Walter Kemp 3, Jacob Jay, & Eric Crittenden

4:00PM: RECORDING STUDIO ETIQUETTE 101 with Elijah Hooks

5:00PM: CONFIDENT DRUMMING (GIVE THE DRUMMERS SOME) with Griffin Brady, Joe Goretti, & Damone Jackson

Performance

Close out the day with a concert featuring Black Soprano Family (Rick Hyde, Heem, and Loveboat Luciano), Farrow, and Kenyada Nikile Doors 7pm/Show 8pm