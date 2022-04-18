Arts & Culture Events Featured Music

50% OFF 716 MUSIC EXPO by Music Is Art, Babeville and Buffalo Music Club on Saturday April 23

April 18, 2022
jamiemoses288

Enter EXPO50 at checkout until April 20th

Music is Art (MIA) announced its first Music Industry trade show at Babeville from 1-5 pm! 

Participating vendors include: Bittersweet Piano Lounge, Buffalo Music Club, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Episodes Motion Pictures, GCR Audio, Guitar Center, Mark Studios, Music is Art, NCCC Audio Recording Production & Music Programs, Rexy’s Rockin Tees, TM Montante Development, TuneWorks Media, Twenty6 Productions, Villa Maria College, Xtream Audio Mastering, and more!

Workshops

BUuffalo Music Club will be presenting a curated line-up of music workshops in the 9th Ward and Hallwalls Cinema, covering a variety of topics related to the music life.

Hallwalls Cinema

  • 2:00PM: DIY TOURING with Chuckie Campbell
  • 3:00PM: THE CHANGING FACE OF MUSIC JOURNALISM (& WHAT IT MIGHT MEAN FOR YOUR CAREER) with Jeff Miers
  • 4:00PM: LIGHTING FOR VIDEO CONTENT with Omeri Monroe
  • 5:00PM: THE SONG PYRAMID with David Cloyd

The 9th Ward

  • 2:00PM: TURNING CHAOS INTO COLLABORATION with Sara Elizabeth, Eric Crittenden, & David Cloyd
  • 3:00PM: DIVERSIFYING YOUR MUSICAL INCOME with Walter Kemp 3, Jacob Jay, & Eric Crittenden
  • 4:00PM: RECORDING STUDIO ETIQUETTE 101 with Elijah Hooks
  • 5:00PM: CONFIDENT DRUMMING (GIVE THE DRUMMERS SOME) with Griffin Brady, Joe Goretti, & Damone Jackson

Performance

Close out the day with a concert featuring Black Soprano Family (Rick Hyde, Heem, and Loveboat Luciano), Farrow, and Kenyada Nikile Doors 7pm/Show 8pm

