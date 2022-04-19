Alleyway Theatre takes a stand against guns Wednesday, April 20, at 5 pm

Join Alleyway Education as we partner with over 50 other theatres across the US for a one-day-only reading of new plays. Written by high school students, these plays tackle the tough questions around gun violence.

Directed by Tracie Lane Thomason in collaboration with City Honors School students Liam Rio, Amaya Sonubi, and Annika Wilewicz. Featuring Josh Thermidor, Christian Hines, Rachael Buchanan, and more.

Please join us for this very special and important event.

FREE. Advance registration suggested.

Donations will benefit New Yorkers Against Gun Violence.

