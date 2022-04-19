Written by David Rossmer & Steve Rosen

Directed by Randall Kramer

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

Josh Cohen just can’t get a break. He’s single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment’s been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Broke and alone, all hope seems lost – until a mysterious letter arrives that changes his life forever. Thus begins the hilarious and quirky romantic comedy about a good guy caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck.

It features a six member ensemble with two actors who play the same hapless-yet-warmhearted title character – one eventful year apart – in a 90-minute life-changing laughfest for the whole family that will leave you feeling better about the world!

The production stars Brandon Barry, Joseph Donohue III, Solange Gosselin, Robert Insana, Theresa Quinn and Zak Ward.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is April 20th – May 22nd, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, April 19th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 20th.

Ticket prices : $49 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons, all performances of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN will require proof of vaccination .

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

Face masks are not currently required but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them.