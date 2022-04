Tickets are $99 (keybankcenter.com, ticketmaster.com).

“Life in the Fast Lane,” “New Kid in Town,” the title track and other iconic hits from the 1976 album will ring out at KeyBank Center this Thursday during the Eagles’ extended “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

With its kickoff cut short in March 2020, fans’ patience has been rewarded —especially those in Buffalo, Cleveland, Chicago, and nine others recently added to the tour.