The Tilke Hill W.i.P. Award supports the completion of a Western New York made Work in Progress (WNY W.i.P.) with a $1,500 award. The award supports short film and episodic media makers creating narrative work that is avant-garde and fearless in its approach.



The Tilke Hill W.i.P. Award is a memorial grant created in honor of Tilke Hill. It’s awarded in her name to strengthen and encourage the efforts of the WNY filmmaking community.



A key member of the Buffalo Int’l Film Festival and our local arts community for many years, Tilke was a true multi-hyphenate – an actor, filmmaker, writer, teacher, and volunteer – ever curious and always working on an exciting new project. Her dedication to the next generation of storytellers in our community, and tireless commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming platform for filmmakers, performers, and curators, will forever remain a part of BIFF’s DNA.



GUIDELINES:

– The grant is open to everyone 18+ years of age, and residing in the WNY region.



– The WNY region is defined here as NYS counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates, and neighboring Nations including: Seneca Nation (Cattaraugus, Allegany & Oil Springs), Tonawanda Seneca Nation, Tuscarora Nation, and Six Nations.



– The grant is open to the general public and currently enrolled students. Women, BIPOC, 2SLGBQTIA+ people, underrepresented individuals, and filmmakers who face systemic and structural barriers are encouraged to apply.



– There is no fee to apply.



APPLICATION DEADLINE: JULY 1, 2022



For more information and to apply, please visit: https://forms.gle/gNiy72Edy47qKAam9