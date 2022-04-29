Downtown Central Library Programs April 30– May 8

Saturday, April 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM BPS Student Listening Session, hosted by Samuel Herbert. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams with Frances R. Schmidt. Collections Gallery Conference Rm.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM The Great Northern Elevator: Past, Present & Future. Auditorium

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tree Giveaway and Seedling Swap. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks Teen Program. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, May 1 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. West Room

Tuesday, May 3 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Develop Your Business Plan: Level 1 (online)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Stephanie Crockatt (online: Zoom)

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Erie County Dept. of Social Services SFTIC Meeting. Central Meeting Room

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Library Director John Spears Welcome Reception. Collections Gallery

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Financial Workshop: Saving for College; Retirement Planning (online)

Wednesday, May 4 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM What to Know, Where to Go and How to Approach Your Small Business Start-up (online)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Android Basics. TechKnow Lab

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Highlights from the Western New York Genealogical Society Collection (online: Zoom)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 5:45 PM Wednesday Movie: The LEGO Movie (2004). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Young Audiences of WNY Artworks Dance Class. Auditorium

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, May 5 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Erie County Interviews. Central Meeting Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Crowdfunding Your Small Business (online)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grow With Google: Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely (online)

Friday, May 6 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program (West Room)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Erie County Interviews. Central Meeting Room

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Finding Customers For Your Small Business with DataAxel Reference Solutions (online)

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Financial Workshop: Saving for College; Planning for Retirement (online)

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Internet Basics. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Teen Advisory Group (online: Zoom)

Saturday, May 7 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM ACT Meeting. Central Meeting Room and Staff Lounge

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Stay n’ Play (ages 3-5, with caregiver). Kids’ Space

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM University Express: The Jesse Ketchum Medal and its Winners. Ring of Knowledge

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Legends Charter School Information Session and Hiring Event. West Room

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Immigrant & Refugee Resource Fair. Reading Park

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Club. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: The Defiant Ones (1958). Auditorium

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Mystery Writing Workshop with Gary Earl Ross. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, May 8 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Spring Dolls. Kids’ Space

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Art! 2022: Buffalo Public Schools. Main floor, May 5 – June 2

Odyssey | Warriors Come Home. Entrance ramp walls at Broadway, through May 31

Olmsted 200. Café area, through May 31

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 am – 4:00 pm