Photographic Exhibition by China Alvarado

A photographic exhibition by China Alvarado will be on display at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology from May 13th-27th, 20222. An opening reception on May 12th, 2022, from 5:00-6:30 pm will be free and open to the public. The Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology is located at 1221 Main St, Buffalo, NY, 14209. Building hours are 9:00 am through 6:00 pm and all visitors are required to wear a mask.

Green Sequence by China Alvarado