The Elmwood Village Farmers Market at Bidwell Parkway is OPENING SATURDAY!!



Opening on this Saturday, May 7th, 2022and running every Saturday, rain or shine, through November 26th from 8 am to 1 pm!

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market has a rich tradition of serving the Elmwood Village neighborhood, bringing together “growers, makers, and producers” to offer fresh and unique products.

Our market is unlike most in that it is strictly a producer-only market, which means that everything being sold has been grown and/or produced by the vendors themselves. When shopping in a producer-only market, visitors can rest assured they are dealing directly with the source of the goods they’re purchasing. This style of the market also helps to create an even greater impact in supporting the local economy.

The fruits, vegetables, locally made cheeses, honey, and wine are just some of the goods that draw people to the market;the community, environment, and friendly atmosphere keep people coming back week after week.

