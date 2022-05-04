Alleyway Theatre presents the Buffalo premiere of THE OREGON TRAIL opens May 12

THE OREGON TRAIL BY BEKAH BRUNSTETTER

ON STAGE STARTING MAY 12!



It’s 1996 and Jane is in her middle school computer lab after school playing her favorite game, “The Oregon Trail.” Suddenly, the game comes to life and whisks her back to 1848 to travel, covered-wagon style, with her great-great grandmother on the way to Oregon.



As the game moves Jane and us back and forth and forward in time, Jane forms a bond with her ancestors while navigating the complexities of life in the 2000s.



This comedy about perseverance from the writer of “This Is Us” is a must for anyone who grew up trying not to die of dysentery.

THE OREGON TRAIL

May 12-28 2022

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30



Tickets $42 (or $30 for guests age 30 and under)

Groups call 716-852-2600!



The lobby bar is open one hour before the show, during intermission, and after for 1/2 PRICE HAPPY HOUR! Join us for a specialty cocktail!

All purchases of tickets, subscriptions, and classes are final sales and not refundable. Discounts are not valid retroactively, on prior purchases, and may be revoked at any time. All purchases are subject to additional processing fees.

At this time, vaccinations for COVID-19 are not required for admittance, however masks are strongly recommended at this time for all patrons.



Alleyway Theatre will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the safety of our patrons and staff. Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, changes to Alleyway’s COVID-19 policy can occur at any time. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility during these uncertain times.