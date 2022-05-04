Kavinoky Theatre drama about substance use disorder PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS, opens Thur May 5

People, Places & Things is a clear-eyed look at addiction that follows an actress who goes into rehab after coming unhinged onstage. It’s an unsentimental take on addiction and recovery that offers no easy answers.

Playwright Duncan Macmillan has written a brilliant evocation of what happens to performers when they can’t not perform, when they live lives in which the curtain never seems to come down, ever.

The D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre is proud to partner with Save the Michaels of the World to help promote awareness of Substance Use Disorder and the local organizations who offer recovery services.

Thursday night performances (May 5, 12 & 19) there will be panel discussions with the cast, people with lived experience, professionals from Save the Michaels of the World and other support organizations.

In creating a safe space for dialogue and questions surrounding Substance Use Disorder , all Thursday performances will be alcohol-free .

“Talk-Back/Panel discussions” are free of charge and take place AFTER each Thursday performance.



Performances for this four-week engagement begin on May 5th and will take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, May 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00, with discounts available to seniors, students, military, and groups. For tickets, call (716) 829-7668 or visit kavinokytheatre.com. Aleks Malejs, who plays Emma, has been in recovery for 10 years and is a Recovery Coach for Save the Michaels of the World.

