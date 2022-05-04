Native Offerings Farm (NOF) to show WNYERs how to start, cultivate and harvest from their gardens

Partnering with the Springville Center for the Arts and the Art’s Cafe, Native Offerings will show a better way to fight inflation by growing your food yourself! Native Offerings Farm owners, Stew and Deb Ritchie, will be giving a talk at the Art’s Café in Springville on May 14th at 10 am. and will share tips and techniques to help people grow crops for themselves or expand upon what they already do in their gardens.

There’s a deep satisfaction that comes with growing your own food and NOF wants to help people be successful gardeners! The varieties that the farm will use for the seedling sale are farm tried and tested. A successful harvest starts with healthy plants. To that end, we’ll have organic seedlings for sale before and after our talk. We’ll be providing seedlings to the Art’s Café for their Green Roof and part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Springville Center for the Arts. The sale starts at 9am and goes to 2pm on Saturday, May 14th in the Springville Village parking lot behind the Arts Café.

For gardeners that can’t make it to the May 14th event, Native Offerings Farm has a la carte seedlings that can be pre-ordered online (no supply chain issues here!) and delivered to one of our Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) drop off locations or at the Elmwood Bidwell Farmers Market or East Aurora Farmers Market. Native Offerings Farm also has a garden CSA share-a one time starter kit that provides a well rounded variety of crops to jump start a garden for those who don’t know where to start. The deliveries happen the first week of June-a perfect time to get gardens going.

We’d like to invite you to come to our May 14th event or come to the farm! Native Offerings can help WNYers know the how-to’s of successfully growing food for themselves.

You may remember us as the farm that had the big barn fire back in 2018 just before Christmas that destroyed most of our equipment and vegetable storage. With help from the WNY community, NOF has steadily moved forward from that experience and we’re happy to say that this is our 25th anniversary of growing in the Western NY region.

Native Offerings Farm (NOF) has provided healthy food to the Buffalo area since 1997. The farm started in East Aurora on rented land and then moved to Little Valley in 2002. NOF provides certified organic vegetables and fruit shares to a 250-member CSA. They offer organic garden seedling shares (as starter kits for gardening ) and custom cut grass-fed beef and are vendors at the Elmwood Bidwell Farmers Market (Saturdays) and East Aurora Farmers Market (Wednesdays).

https://nativeofferings.com/wp/