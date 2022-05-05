Just Buffalo hosts Dream Deliverer & poet Mathias Svalina

Poet & dream-deliverer Mathias Svalina travels the country and spends one month in different cities across the country where he engages his “Dream Delivery Service.” Svalina returns to Buffalo this month! In addition to writing & delivering daily dreams to Buffalonians through Dream Delivery Service, Just Buffalo will partner with Svalina & friends for a number of public events between mid-May and mid-June.

On Saturday, May 14, join us at JB for a Dream Delivery Service kickoff reading featuring Svalina and Sony Ton-Aime, poet & director of literary arts at Chautauqua Institution. Details & RSVP here!



On Wednesdays (May 18, May 25, June 1, June 8) from noon-1 PM, Svalina will take up a weekly residency in Buffalo’s Reading Park at the Central Library, where the public is invited to invent & write dreams for the Reading Park’s landscape, creating an interactive literary installation. More info here!



And of course, subscribe to Dream Delivery Service to wake up to a dream in your mailbox each morning, written and delivered in a little pink envelope.