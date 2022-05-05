Kensington Expressway receives $1 billion to restore Olmsted’s vision

Media Advisory
TOMORROW 1:30 p.m. – FRIDAY, May 6th
Peoples-Stokes, Kennedy to Announce
$1 Billion in State Funding for Kensington
Expressway Project
WHO:
NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes
NYS Senator Tim Kennedy
US Congressman Brian Higgins
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC)
WHERE:
Front Steps of Buffalo Museum of Science
1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo
(rainout location will be inside the Museum Auditorium)
WHEN:
1:30 p.m. – TOMORROW – Friday, May 6th
WHAT:
The project seeks to redesign and fully cover a portion of Route 33 designated as the Kensington
Expressway, to restore Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for Humboldt Parkway while
reconnecting the Hamlin Park, Cold Spring, and MLK neighborhoods.
