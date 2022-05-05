Kensington Expressway receives $1 billion to restore Olmsted’s vision

Media Advisory

TOMORROW 1:30 p.m. – FRIDAY, May 6th

Peoples-Stokes, Kennedy to Announce

$1 Billion in State Funding for Kensington

Expressway Project

WHO:

NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes

NYS Senator Tim Kennedy

US Congressman Brian Higgins

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC)

WHERE:

Front Steps of Buffalo Museum of Science

1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo

(rainout location will be inside the Museum Auditorium)

WHEN:

1:30 p.m. – TOMORROW – Friday, May 6th

WHAT:

The project seeks to redesign and fully cover a portion of Route 33 designated as the Kensington

Expressway, to restore Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for Humboldt Parkway while

reconnecting the Hamlin Park, Cold Spring, and MLK neighborhoods.