Image courtesy WBFO
Events Featured Local News News

Kensington Expressway receives $1 billion to restore Olmsted’s vision

May 5, 2022
jamiemoses288

Media Advisory
TOMORROW 1:30 p.m. – FRIDAY, May 6th

Peoples-Stokes, Kennedy to Announce
$1 Billion in State Funding for Kensington

Expressway Project

WHO:
NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes
NYS Senator Tim Kennedy
US Congressman Brian Higgins
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC)
WHERE:
Front Steps of Buffalo Museum of Science
1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo
(rainout location will be inside the Museum Auditorium)
WHEN:
1:30 p.m. – TOMORROW – Friday, May 6th
WHAT:
The project seeks to redesign and fully cover a portion of Route 33 designated as the Kensington
Expressway, to restore Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for Humboldt Parkway while
reconnecting the Hamlin Park, Cold Spring, and MLK neighborhoods.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: