June-July exhibitions at the NACC

The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center is pleased to announce our exhibitions for June-July 2022, with Inspired; a group exhibition by Aspire of Western New York’s iXpress program and Portraits in Black, a solo exhibition by Dee Edwards. Both of these exhibitions will be on view June 4-July 30, 2022 at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center. Galleries are free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 per adult for admission.

Joins us for each opening reception for these incredible exhibitions; Inspired will have an opening reception on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from noon-2:00PM with artists from Aspire’s iXpress program present, and Dee Edwards’s Portraits in Black will have an opening reception on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Inspired will be on view in the NACC’s Townsend Gallery on the First Floor, Portraits in Black will be on view in the Kudela Gallery on our Second Floor.

Participating artists for Inspired include: Julie Bissell, Alexandra Burden, James Bursie, Donna Civello, Clara DeChellis, Kristin Desing, Becca Glabien, Tom Lesniowski, Seville McClary, Ricki McMahon, Craig Meier, Joan Mobley, Simone Mostilla, Laurie Pickup, Loretta VanBuren, and Stacey Wettherwax.

Taking place in the Townsend Gallery on the NACC’s First Floor, the exhibition will also feature free admission to the ”Freedom Crossing” Underground Railroad exhibit in the Heritage Gallery, sponsored by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.

The Townsend and Kudela Galleries at the NACC are free and open to the public Monday – Sunday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, excluding holidays. Guided Tours are available by calling 716-282-7530 and must be booked no less than two weeks in advance.

About the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

As the largest multi-arts center in upstate New York, the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) hosts a diverse group of 98 artists and makers, two public art galleries, three theaters, four local history exhibits, a radio station, a certified sound stage & movie production facility, the Niagara Falls High School alumni center, as well as the Starry Night Café & Gift Shop.

The NACC is located at 1201 Pine Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls, New York.

Additional information for galleries, exhibitions, and opportunities can be found at www.thenacc.org.