Torn Space: The Encounter: Buffalo Opening Friday, May 13th

The premiere of a new series developed by the award-winning artist in residence, choreographer Kimberly Bartosik. Dates: May 13-22nd 7:30 pm

Cost: $30 General, $15 Students/ArtistsAn artist talk with Kimberly Bartosik will follow the opening night performance on May 13.

Join Torn Space for the world premiere of an original work created by artist-in-residence choreographer Kimberly Bartosik, The Encounter: Buffalo, with light and sound design by Frank Napolski and design concept collaboration with Torn Space.

As the next allotment of our INTERSECTION: Performance Series, The Encounter: Buffalo premieres at Torn Space Theater, 612 Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo May 13-22, 2022. Tickets may be purchased on the Torn Space website: tornspacetheater.com/home/the-encounter-buffalo

The Encounter: Buffalo is a live-work of physical theater featuring 9 local performers, ages 17-64. It exists within Bartosik’s larger project, The Encounter, which she is creating with communities around the world, merging professional, pre-professional, and non-professional performers. The work is an encounter with oneself, pulling from what we are currently carrying in our bodies– grief, hope, fear, desire, newfound power- and pairs it with our dreams in this moment of reconciliation with time, as we dig our lives out of the pandemics of this age.

The burgeoning result is a cross-geographic, global conversation about the ferocious power of the body as a form of communication and the potency of movement as a connective language. The Encounter: Buffalo marks the first project within this series to premiere.

Bartosik is a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship in Choreography, and a 2020 Bessie Award Honoree for Outstanding Performance & Outstanding Performer (Burr Johnson) for her work, through the mirror of their eyes (New York Live Arts). She is a 2021 recipient of a Doris Duke Foundation Performing Artist Recovery Fund in the New York Community Trust; a 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship in Choreography; and a 2020 Virginia B. Toulmin Women Leaders in Dance Fellowship at Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU. Bartosik’s work has been commissioned and presented by BAM Next Wave Festival, New York Live Arts, LUMBERYARD, American Realness, FIAF’s Crossing the La Mama, and others.