WATERKEEPER WEEKEND

Crow CreekWe’d like to thank our awesome partners in the incredible Crow Creek project to Save the Brook Trout and increase climate resiliency in our headwaters: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lower Great Lakes Office, NYS DEC Region 9 Fisheries Division, Wyoming County Highway Department WNY Trout Unlimited, and the Wyoming County Soil and Water Conservation District. Our work at Crow Creek will restore stream infrastructure to allow for fish passage, revitalize a thriving ecosystem, and build resiliency in the face of a changing climate. Protect our headwaters with a gift to Waterkeeper today.

It’s been 50 years since the Clean Water Act was passed. Before the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, U.S. waters were severely contaminated by sewage, trash, oil, and toxic industrial pollution. Large and small waters across the country were unsafe for human contact, water supplies, or fish consumption. The Buffalo River is a perfect example. Once declared dead, this waterway is on its way to being delisted as a federal area of concern (AOC). Check out a visual timeline of the Buffalo River from the 1920’s to present day.

2022 Spring SweepOver 45,000 pieces of litter were removed from our shorelines in honor of Earth Day during the Spring Sweep! We are so thankful to the 2,000 volunteers who came out and cleaned up with us.