Queen City Fine Arts Call for Artwork

Queen City Fine Arts Presents: The Beauty of Buffalo Summers

OPEN Juried ShowJune 23 – August 12

Opening Reception Thursday, June 23rd from 5PM-7PM

Juried by local artist Debra Meier

An exhibition that highlights the beauty of Buffalo summers and the blessings that we have surrounding us. From the Great Lakes, Niagara Falls, festivals, and everything in between. Includes anything Buffalo that highlights the city with the best summers imaginable. All work that highlights summer is included as long as it follows local foliage, fauna, architecture, etc.

All mediums considered and alternative and abstract artists including sculptors and video are encouraged to apply

You may submit up to 3 works:1 Submission: $252 Submissions: $303 Submissions: $40

Drop off work: Thursday, June 9th, 5 PM-9 PM Friday, June 10th, 5 PM-9PMSaturday, June 11th, 9 AM-5 PM Sunday, June 12th 8 AM-NOON

Prizes awarded for Best in Show $100 cash and First honorable mention $50 cash Second and Third Honorable Mention $50 gift certificate for any class or products at Queen City Fine Arts.

All work must be original, framed, or gallery wrapped and ready to hang. Sculptors, Potters, and all mediums are encouraged to apply. Work must be sized under 3ft x 3ft.

Payments can be made by check, card or cash during drop-off.

Please call or email with questions.

Queen City Fine Arts1111 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, NY 14207www.queencityfinearts.com716-222-1920info@queencityfinearts.com