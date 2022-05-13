Silo City Reading Series Returns on June 11!

The 10th season of the Silo City Reading Series begins next month with poetry from Richie Hofmann & Albert Abonado, music by Yuki Numata Resnick, and art from Pat Cray. It’s our favorite way to celebrate summer, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Tickets will open tomorrow at 10 AM at justbuffalo.org. As we did last season, we’ll open tickets for subsequent Silo City Reading Series events the Monday following each event.

June 11 tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 12 @ 10:00 a.m.July 30 tickets will go on sale Monday, June 13 @ 10:00 a.m.August 27 tickets will go on sale Monday, August 1 @ 10:00 a.m.Set a reminder if you don’t want to miss out—capacity is limited at the site!

Mathias Svalina facebook photo

Mathias Svalina’s Dream Delivery Service Comes to Buffalo This Weekend

Kickoff Event: May 14 Join us for a kickoff reading featuring Svalina and fellow poet Sony Ton-Aime this Saturday at JBLC.