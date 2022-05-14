Downtown Central Library Programs May 16– May 22

Monday, May 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: WNYIL Mental Health Peer Connection. Near computers

8:30 AM – 12:30 PM Class visit. Central Meeting Room & TechKnow Lab

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. Central Meeting Room & Auditorium

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM Meditation Mondays with Miss Buffalo Amiyah King. Collections Gallery Conference Room

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. West Room

Tuesday, May 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Catherine Lincoln & Jim Charlier (online: Zoom)

1:15 PM – 3:30 PM ABLE Early Childhood Program. Central Meeting Room

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM AANHPI Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Find Pathways to Breakthroughs (online)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room & Auditorium

Wednesday, May 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Buying Tech. TechKnow Lab

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Buffalo Writers Workshop. Reading Park Lawn

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Atomic Genealogy Series: NYS County Miscellaneous Records (online: Zoom)

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM AANHPI Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Innovating for Real-World Solutions (online)

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room & Auditorium

4:00 PM – 5:45 PM Wednesday Movie: Trolls (2016). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, May 19 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM Canalside History Advisory Committee Meeting. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wellness on the Ramp. Reading Park Ramp

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM TechKnow Class: Home Internet Setup. TechKnow Lab

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM B&ECPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind (virtual: Zoom)

Friday, May 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Class visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, May 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Reader’s Quest Middle School Book Group (online: Zoom)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM University Express: The Irish in WNY. Ring of Knowledge

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Developing a Sense of Meaningful Belonging Among Veterans. West Room

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Saturday Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Kindred Stories: A Genealogy Panel Discussion (online: Zoom)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967). Auditorium

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, May 22 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All Day Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Catherine Lincoln & Jim Charlier (online: Facebook)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Buffalo Girlchoir Rise Up Singing: Spring Concert. Auditorium

3 PM – 5 PM every weekday: Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Spring Dolls. Kids’ Space

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Art! 2022. Information Services, through June 2

Odyssey | Warriors Come Home. Entrance ramp walls at Broadway, through May 31

Olmsted 200. Café area, through May 31

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM