Local WNY outdoor adventure authors book signing events

Local authors Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever have presentation/book signing events in May for Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes, published by Reedy Press. This local guidebook reveals outdoor adventures which appeal to a range of abilities, with most hikes accessible for the whole family.

The co-authors have teamed up to encourage the next generation of explorers to discover compelling secret and not-so-secret scenic day hikes within driving distance of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Discover 25 little-known scenic treasures of Western New York that provide a day’s outing for families and friends to explore.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Trails book launch and signing event at Fitz Books and Waffles in Buffalo. Meet local co-authors Jennifer Hillman and Bill McKeever at this event and learn what a ‘Secret Place’ is.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Bruce Kershner (4/17/50–2/16/07) was a naturalist, ecologist, educator, and author. He authored dozens of books, most notably Secret Places: Scenic Treasures of Western New York and Southern Ontario. Bruce was named “Environmentalist of the Year” by the Sierra Club, the Adirondack Mountain Club, and New York State. As fellow outdoor enthusiasts, Jennifer and William have hiked these trails over the course of 25 years.

As executive director of the Buffalo Audubon Society, William McKeever worked with Bruce on environmental advocacy projects to protect the old-growth forests of DeVeaux Woods, Zoar Valley, and Allegany State Park

Jennifer Hillman is an outdoor enthusiast and nature hiking writer. She is a seasoned marketing professional in content, campaigns, communications, and social media. You can often find Jennifer and Bill in the woods behind their home on Eighteen Mile Creek in Hamburg, New York.