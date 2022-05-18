Sat May 21 PRINT A FREE T-SHIRT at Mirabo press

In response to the horrific racist shooting last Saturday we’re offering a free print workshop to provide a safe space for all to gather and express their grief, anger, and whatever might be in their hearts.

The Details:

Saturday, May 21st, 11 am – 1 pm, drop by any time during this period.

Mirabo Press: 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo, NY 14216

Tees will be available to print on (unisex sizes S-2XL) or bring your own tee or tote.

We will have a pre-designed screen to print with or design your own stencil

Have questions? Email us at mirabopress@gmail.com

*Masks & kindness are required, let’s keep it a safe space for everyone.

We believe in building a world free of white supremacy and oppression.