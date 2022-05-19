Ani Hoover's 100-pound ball of yarn is part of the exhibit Extraordinary Forms- Fiber Exhibit, displayed through June 12 at the Kenan Center Gallery
Extraordinary Forms: Fiber exhibit at the Kenan Center Gallery

May 19, 2022
Open noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until June 12 at the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Free admission, and $5 donations are encouraged.

Earlier this month, this Lockport gallery opened its doors for its first exhibit in two years, featuring works of artists Jozef Bajus, Nancy Belfer, Véronique Côté, Jack Edson, Leanne Goldblatt, Ani Hoover, Barbara Murak and Kurt Treeby. These curated works utilize fiber, whether traditionally, via quilting, crocheting, weaving, appliqué or embroidery, or in unconventional methods, including — for knitting lovers or large cats — “The Ball,” Hoover’s 100-pound ball of yarn.

