Buffalo Niagara Medical Center free yoga every Tuesday

BNMC is to present FREE yoga this summer, every Tuesday beginning at 5 pm. No registration is required, just bring your mat and drop in and join us!

This month we will meet in DiG at 640 Ellicott, and our sessions will be led by DeChantell Lloyd.

You can also mark your calendar for future sessions this summer which will be held in our new Pocket Park, coming for the summer of 2022:

June – at The NEW Pocket Park, with Soul Candy Project

July – Pocket Park, with Healbflo

August – Pocket Park, with Healbflo