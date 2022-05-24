Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) exhibition DEE EDWARDS: PORTRAITS IN BLACK

Dee Edwards: Portraits in Black is curated by Ray Robertson, Co-Director of Galleries for the NACC, and is on view in the Kudela Gallery (2nd Fl.).

June 5-July 30, 2022. Join a reception celebrating Dee Edwards and her artwork on Saturday, June 11, from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Of Portraits in Black, Robertson said “As the curator of this exhibition I am both pleased and excited to introduce a series of one-woman exhibits, beginning with Dee Edwards; an artist of such skill and power. I am sure the warmth and insight of her portraiture will speak to all of us, as it has spoken to me.”

About the Artist

Dorthea (Dee) Edwards is a contemporary visual artist and native of Buffalo, New York. She studied graphic design at Daemen College, and transferred to Memphis Academy of Art (Memphis, TN) where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Returning to Buffalo, she continued to explore the fine art aspects of her education and developed an interest in painting. She joined a small group of local artists called Crafts, Arts, Things and Sculpture, which allowed her a platform to exhibit her first set of paintings depicting family life and the inner-city community around her. In 1989 she founded Visually Speaking, her own art and design studio.

Currently, she is a member of the Buffalo African American Museum committee, the Western New York Urban Arts Collective, and Buffalo’s Own Artists and Designers, where she continues to exhibit work. Doretha has participated in various exhibitions, including the University at Buffalo’s “East Side Artists, the Castellani Art Museum’s “20/20 Vision: Women Artists of Western New York”, and the Annual Artists of Color exhibition at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, among others.

About the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

As the largest multi-arts center in upstate New York, the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) hosts a diverse group of 98 artists and makers, two public art galleries, three theaters, four local history exhibits, a radio station, a certified sound stage & movie production facility, the Niagara Falls High School alumni center, as well as the Starry Night Café & Gift Shop.

The NACC is located at 1201 Pine Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls, New York.

Gallery Hours for the Townsend Gallery, Kudela Garden Gallery, and permanent exhibits within the building are from 12:00pm-5:00pm daily, excluding holidays.

Additional information for galleries, exhibitions, and opportunities can be found at www.thenacc.org.