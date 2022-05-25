Castellani Summer Exhibition Features LIVING THROUGH WAR: Works from Kharkiv by Bella Logachova

Artdistracts and gives strength. Art will always be against war.”

Living Through War: Works from Kharkiv by Bella Logachova is a reaction against the war in Ukraine as it is actively taking place. Each work gives unique insight into the perspective of an artist living through the violence and destruction of her homeland.

With this exhibition, the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University (CAM) strives to bring empathy and awareness to the war in Ukraine while supporting an artist and her country embroiled in conflict. The exhibition will be on view Thursday, July 28, 2022 with an opening reception from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Additional programs will be hosted during the run of the exhibition.

