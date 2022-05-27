Nickel City Opera presents RIGOLETTO by Giuseppe Verdi at the Nichols Flickinger Center

A FATHER AVENGES THE HONOR OF HIS DAUGHTER…Starring Michael Nansel as Rigoletto, Carla Portilla as Gilda, Eric Fennell as The Duke, Christina Lamberti as Maddalena, Valerian Ruminski as Sparafucile, Michelle Seipel as Giovanna and Nate Strock as Marullo.



Features a full set, orchestra, chorus, costumes and supertitles in English.

Directed by Giorgio Lalov and Produced by Valerian Ruminski & Eileen Breen

1250 Amherst St Buffalo (near the zoo)

Saturday, June 25th at 7pm and Sunday June 26th at 4 pm

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! $45 per person

Available at the BPO BOX OFFICE at KLEINHANS or

CALL the BPO 716 885 5000

INFORMATION ALSO AVAILABLE AT www.nickelcityopera.org