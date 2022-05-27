Shakespeare Hits the Road

In addition to Shakespeare in Delaware Park main stage productions (As You Like It and A Midsummer Night’s Dream), they bringing the bard straight to YOU with 22 scheduled performances in Erie and Niagara Counties!

All performances are FREE and open to the public.

Performances at 7:00 unless otherwise indicated.

June 14 – Windsong Apartments, Amherst

June 15 – Central Terminal, (East Side) Buffalo

June 16 – Academy Park, Lewiston

June 17 – Five Points Bakery, (West Side) Buffalo

June 18 (4:30 & 7:00) – Niawanda Park, City of Tonawanda

June 19 (4:30 & 7:00) – Jewish Community Center, Amherst

June 21 – Showmobile – Aquatic and Fitness Center, Town of Tonawanda

June 22 – Community Activity Center, Orchard Park

July 20 – Bassett Park, Amherst

July 21 – Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park

July 22 – Penn Dixie Fossil Site, Blasdell

July 23 (4:30 & 7:00) – Nike Base Park, Grand Island

July 24 (4:30 & 7:00) – Freedom Run Winery, Cambria

July 26 – Hamburg Town Park (Lakeshore), Hamburg

July 27 – Veterans Park Complex, West Seneca

August 8 – Locust Street Art, (Fruitbelt) Buffalo

August 15 – Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, North Tonawanda

August 22 – Galanti Park, Lackawanna

2022 Main Stage Season!



