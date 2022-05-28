THE ONION GAME at Irish Classical Theatre June 3-26

Kelly Meg Brennan, Stan Klimecko and Company return to finish the run of the Irish Classical production of their “Wildly Satisfying” March 2020 production!

Onion and Pearl are miserably married. Their children, Ogie and Millie, are displaying increasingly strange behavior. As Onion writes the Great Irish Novel and Pearl covers the house in beads, they secretly plot each other’s ruin.

The Onion Game, by ICTC’s Playwright­ in-Residence Bryan Delaney, author of The Cobbler and The Seedbed, launches a hilarious assault on the hollow aspirations of modern life. This is a grotesque dark comedy of treachery, revenge, literature…and onions.

ICTC Associate Director Greg Natale directs most of the original Cast including Stan Klimecko, Kelly Meg Brennan, Ray Boucher and David Lundy, in addition to new Cast members Johnny Barden and Bennett Goldberg.

As part of our Cultural Classics Exchange Series, Bryan Delaney will also be leading a post-performance discussion of The Onion Game after the preview performance on Thursday, June 2.