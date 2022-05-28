Kavinoky Theatre presents THE LIFE SPAN OF A FACT June 10-26

In this timely comedy, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, Jim Fingal is a fresh-out of Harvard fact-checker for a prominent but sinking New York Magazine. John D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenaged boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact-check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

