Downtown Central Library Programs May 29– June 5

Sunday, May 29 Library closed – Visit us virtually at www.BuffaloLib.org

All Day Watch it Again: IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Adam Rome (online: Facebook)

Monday, May 30 Library closed for Memorial Day – Visit us virtually at ww.BuffaloLib.org

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures (online: Facebook)

Tuesday, May 31 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:15 AM – 2:00 PM ABLE Early Childhood Program. Central Meeting Room

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Series: Nira Johri (online: Zoom)

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

Wednesday, June 1 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Information Table: Fidelis Care. Near Media Room

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Lunchtime Learning: Google Photos. TechKnow Lab

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Writing Dreams Together Workshop. Reading Park Lawn

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: GBUAHN. Near Media Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Young Audiences of WNY ArtWorks. West Room

4:00 PM – 5:35 PM Movie Matinee: Soul (2020). Ring of Knowledge

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Erie County Probation Dept. (Juvenile Division) Program. Central Meeting Room

Thursday, June 2 Library open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Class Visit. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes A Village. Collections Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Alzheimer’s Association Lunch & Learn: Communication Strategies. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind (virtual: Zoom)

Friday, June 3 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM TechKnow Class: Chromebooks. TechKnow Lab

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Crafting at Central. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

Saturday, June 4 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM University Express: Tenants’ Rights. Ring of Knowledge

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Saturday Storytime. Collections Gallery Kids’ Area

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle Knitting, Crochet & Sewing Group. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Cultivate Cinema at Central: A Raisin in the Sun. Auditorium

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presents: Fashion of the Harlem Renaissance. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Brain Sparks: Creative Fuel for the Mind. Behind Collections Gallery

Sunday, June 5 Library open 12 to 5 p.m.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

B is for Book: Children’s Stories Through the Centuries. Collections Gallery

Spring Dolls. Kids’ Space

Audubon’s The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America. Rare Book Room

Celebrating Art! 2022. Information Services, through June 2

Odyssey | Warriors Come Home. Entrance ramp walls at Broadway, through May 31

Olmsted 200. Café area, through May 31

Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor, beyond the Gallery. Open hours: Saturdays 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM