Just Buffalo’s Silo City Reading Series returns June 11

TThe 10th season of the Silo City Reading Series kicks off next Saturday, June 11, with poetry from Richie Hofmann & Albert Abonado, music by Yuki Numata Resnick, and art from Pat Cray. Join us in wonder, in imagination, in the shadows of these beautiful artists. Tickets still available—get yours below!

Community Events This Week

Poets for Ukraine Benefit Reading: Tuesday, May 31Tonight at Writers & Books in Rochester (and streaming on Zoom!), local poets will read selections from Words for War: New Poems from Ukraine.

MORE INFO

Carl Dennis reads from Earthborn: Thursday, June 2Join the UB Poetry Collection & JBLC for a poetry reading by Carl Dennis, celebrating the publication of his book Earthborn. MORE INFO

JBWC at commUNITY: Friday, June 3JBWC is thrilled to be part of this celebration featuring a poetry reading, zine unveiling, scavenger hunt, music, a movie, food, and art-making activities inspired by the exhibition In These Truths, organized by the AK Teen Museum Ambassadors. MORE INFO

Take Action This Week in Buffalo

Anti-Gun Letter Writing Action at FITZ Books: Wednesday, June 1On Wednesday at 7 PM, Fitz Books hosts Demand Change Now!: Anti-Gun Letter Writing Action, sponsored by S.W.A.M.P. (Studies of Work Atmospheres and Mass Production). All are invited to participate. LEARN MORE

Donate books on Zeneta and Zaire’s BooklistBuffalo’s bookselling community has come together to support Zeneta and Zaire’s Booklist, a wish list of books to be distributed to community centers, schools, and local organizations to start conversations about race, racism, and Black history at a grassroots level here in Buffalo. LEARN MORE

Community Support to Feed the East Side of BuffaloSupport Feed Buffalo’s GoFundMe campaign to provide hot meals, food deliveries, non-perishable items, toiletries, and other necessities to families, as well as support the East Side community in solidarity with other organizations. SUPPORT

JBWC Youth Fellowship Deadline: June 6

Applications for 2022 JBWC Youth Fellowship due June 6 If you’re a creative young person ages 15-18 in WNY, or if you know one, follow the link below to learn more about the JBWC Youth Fellowship. Applications are due on Monday! HOW TO APPLY