Arts & Culture Featured Literature

10th anniversary of the first Reading Invasion: Tuesday, June 7th

June 2, 2022
jamiemoses288

This summer, the Buffalo Reading Invasion is celebrating its 10th year of organizing large gatherings of readers in many of Buffalo’s most beautiful outdoor spaces. 

Please join that reading on Tuesday, June 7th from 7pm – 8pm to mark this special anniversary. We will be gathering in the same place we did ten years ago: at Bidwell Parkway along Elmwood Avenue. 

Please bring a book and bring a friend, and join us for an hour of reading, relaxing, and gathering in one of our most beautiful public spaces.

More details online at www.buffaloreadinginvasion.com 

on Twitter @Readinginvasion     

on Facebook @buffaloreadinginvasion

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: