10th anniversary of the first Reading Invasion: Tuesday, June 7th

This summer, the Buffalo Reading Invasion is celebrating its 10th year of organizing large gatherings of readers in many of Buffalo’s most beautiful outdoor spaces.

Please join that reading on Tuesday, June 7th from 7pm – 8pm to mark this special anniversary. We will be gathering in the same place we did ten years ago: at Bidwell Parkway along Elmwood Avenue.

Please bring a book and bring a friend, and join us for an hour of reading, relaxing, and gathering in one of our most beautiful public spaces.

More details online at www.buffaloreadinginvasion.com

on Twitter @Readinginvasion

on Facebook @buffaloreadinginvasion