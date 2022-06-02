EAST SIDE BIKE CLUB offers the opportunity to borrow E-Bikes

East Side Bike Club Opens Community Workshop & E-Bike Library Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1 pm to 4 pm



A non-profit bike club is opening a bike shop this weekend in the heart of the city’s East Side to serve residents who need an innovative means of transportation to access jobs and essential services, have their own bikes repaired or participate in a variety of biking related workshops throughout the year. Members of the East Side Bike Club (ESBC) invite the public to join them in a grand opening cookout of their East Side Bike Club Community Workshop and E-Bike Library, at 1 PM, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The workshop, located at 1057 Kensington Ave, is the region’s first E-Bike Library, where community members from the neighborhood can qualify to borrow an e-bike for free. The bike shop builds upon more than six years of work committed to repairing donated bikes and distributing the refurbished bikes to families and neighbors in need. The bike shop now brings that clinic out of a residential basement space and into a commercial storefront space. A schedule of hours of operations will be announced soon at a later date.

“Seven years ago there were no organized bike clubs based in Buffalo’s East Side,” said George Johnson, who heads East Side Bike Club and its parent non-profit organization Buffalo United Front. “Learning and sharing together, as well as finding ways of including folks is how we’ve grown East Side Bike Club to what it is today.”

In addition to revealing the bike shop and the services it will provide, members of ESBC will be distributing groceries and household goods, collected in the aftermath of the May 14 Tops Supermarket attack, to local community members.

ESBC’s weekly Saturday 10-mile community bike ride starting and ending at MLK Monument Plaza at MLK Jr. Park will precede the grand opening celebration, departing promptly at 10:00 am. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

About East Side Bike Club

The East Side Bike Club, an affiliate of the Buffalo United Front, was founded as a wholesome, family friendly, inclusive event to bring people together to ride bicycles on the East Side of Buffalo. Since its start in the summer of 2016 and the subsequent founding of the East Side Bike Club “Earn a Bike Clinic” the East Side Bike Club has held events celebrating community and providing bikes to communities in need at a growing pace every year.

About Buffalo United Front



Buffalo United Front, founded in 2007 and incorporated in 2014 is a community organization committed to building healthy communities and building trusting durable relationships between residents and police throughout Buffalo with a focus on the East Side and the Broderick Park area. Organizations that comprise the Buffalo United Front are: The Family, East Side Bike Club, Friends of Broderick Park, The Fathers and Enough is Enough.

About E-Bike Library project supporters



The launch of East Side Bike Club Community Workshop and E-Bike Library is thanks to support from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation to provide support to four areas that were important to Mr. Wilson: caregivers, community assets, design and access, and youth sports. Endowment funds, like these created to honor Mr. Wilson, are designed to grow over time and provide funding for charitable causes according to a client’s wishes.

The E-Bike Library pilot program is also supported by funding from the National Center for Mobility Management’s Community Mobility Ready-to-Launch grant program. The National Center for Mobility Management is a national technical assistance center funded through a cooperative agreement with the Federal Transit Administration and operated through a consortium of three national organizations—the American Public Transportation Association, the Community Transportation Association of America, and Easter Seals, Inc.