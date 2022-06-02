Lancaster Opera House presents BLITHE SPIRIT in an improbable farce by Noël Coward June 10-26

The Lancaster Opera House announces its upcoming production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, which opens on June 10, 2022, and runs through June 26, 2022: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors (62 and above), and $15 for students. The theater is located at 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086.wOne

A novelist invites an eccentric medium to conduct a séance at his house, with the aim of gathering material for his next book. Unexpectedly, the medium conjures up the reappearance of his first wife (who died seven years earlier). Since his “ghost” wife cannot be seen or heard by his current wife, he finds himself torn between the two women in a comedic story about ghosts, ex-wives, and next wives.

The production will feature Peter Horn and Katie Buckler as Charles and Ruth Condomine, Marisa Caruso as Elvira, and Denise Maffitt as Madame Arcati. The supporting cast includes David C. Mitchell and Mary Rappl Bellanti as Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, and Madeleine Bellanti as Edith. The show is directed by LOH Artistic/Executive Director David Bondrow.

Tickets are available by calling our box office, 716-683-1776, extension 0, Monday-Friday, noon to 4:00 pm, and through our website, www.lancasteropera.org. Currently, there are no in-person sales.