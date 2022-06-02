Return of the NYS Puppet Festival June 23-July 3, 2022 in Perry NY!

Announcement from Josh Rice, founder and Producing Artistic Director of the New York State Puppet Festival, a 10-day international festival of contemporary and traditional puppetry based in rural Perry, NY.

“I wanted to write to let you know what we have planned for the return of the New York State Puppet Festival, live and in-person in Perry, NY! After waiting, pausing, and planning, we are thrilled to announce that theNew York State Puppet Festival is officially coming back in person from June 23 to July 3. We have once again produced a fantastic line-up that is helping to build our reputation as one of the notable puppet festivals in North America.”



Our headlining artists/companies/work includes:

The world-premiere of A Perfect Party for Trees, by Trusty Sidekick Theatre Company, a joyous outdoor puppet theatre performance for neuro-diverse audiences and their caregivers at the Autism Nature Trail (ANT) in Letchworth State Park! This incredible collaboration between the first of its kind in the United States sensory-friendly nature trail, and the internationally-renowned NYC-based Trusty Sidekick, takes place June 24-26. Trusty specializes in experiences for neuro-diverse audiences. The show is being designed specifically for the ANT, and then performs in NYC later in the summer. We’re thrilled to be premiering this show and collaborating with the ANT!

We are once again hosting fifth-generation puppet master from Japan, Koryu Nishikawa V (and his son, the 6th-generation) and his show with Tom Lee (Warhorse on Broadway, Madama Butterfly at the Met), Shank’s Mare. This show premiered in NYC in 2015, and has since toured all over the world, and is coming to Perry, NY June 30 to July 3! The show is an incredible blend of the traditional and the contemporary, and the live-feed video and projections make you feel like you’re watching a film being made live. The virtuosic puppetry from Tom, Koryu-san, and Soh-san, will be unforgettable.

This show premiered in NYC in 2015, and has since toured all over the world, and is coming to Perry, NY June 30 to July 3! The show is an incredible blend of the traditional and the contemporary, and the live-feed video and projections make you feel like you’re watching a film being made live. The virtuosic puppetry from Tom, Koryu-san, and Soh-san, will be unforgettable. An art exhibit from internationally-renowned (and most requested puppet company from the 2018 festival) Bread and Puppet Theater (they’re rural-based too!) Their exhibition, Relentless! Bread and Puppet’s Political Theater, 1963-2022 , will be displayed at the Arts Council for Wyoming County from June 23 to July 23. They’ll be doing a brief performance at the opening on June 23, with a reception to follow at the Silver Lake Brewing Project!

(they’re rural-based too!) Their exhibition, , will be displayed at the Arts Council for Wyoming County from June 23 to July 23. They’ll be doing a brief performance at the opening on June 23, with a reception to follow at the Silver Lake Brewing Project! Two doubleheaders from Emerging Artists from three continents – North America, Asia, and Africa – performing right here in Wyoming County!

A professional wrestling puppet show, Kayfabe!

www.newyorkstatepuppetfestival.org