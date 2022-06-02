The Silver Medal: Why There Is No Second Place For Jewellery

Rather unfairly, the silver medal has long been associated with second place. Whether it’s the Olympics or a simple school sports track race, the smile of the winner always shines a little brighter when they are given the gold medal over its supposed “lesser” counterpart.

This is mostly because gold is both rare and expensive, making it more of a traditional luxury over silver. In terms of metals, its value is greater, but in terms of its look and feel, there is no real superiority other than personal preference. This is especially true when it comes to jewellery.

Whether it’s due to their expense, their faith, or their fashion sense, more and more people are beginning to lean towards silver. Here’s a closer look at some of the reasons this has come to be the case:

Silver Is More Durable

There are many reasons why silver is preferable to gold. For starters, it is technically more durable. Despite its appearance, gold is soft and malleable, while silver will not move or dent as easily. If you are someone who is often on the go, then this is a perfect character trait to keep your expensive jewellery safe and untarnished.

Silver Is Also Less Expensive

For the most part, silver costs less than gold, which makes it a great option for those wanting to gift themselves or someone else some jewellery, but not wanting to completely break the bank in doing so.

Silver Can Work With A Variety Of Outfits

For those of you who are fashion conscious, then you would not have to worry about your silver jewellery clashing with your clothes. Compared to gold, silver can complement almost any outfit or skin tone, making it a far safer option for those considering a more eccentric outfit for their night out.

Silver And Gold Have Similar Cultural Significance

Of course, gold is often preferred due to its rich cultural significance, with ancient cultures utilising it as a symbol of immortality and power. But silver has also got an affluent cultural past, especially in regards to religion. For thousands of years, silver’s sharp whiteness has made it a figure of purity, chastity and perfection. There are silver Judaica designs, for instance, such as the Star of David or the Lion of Judah are recognised as being subtle and sleek, whilst also soft enough to elevate virtues such as humility, kindness and love.

Silver Is Actually Pretty Unique

This is a lesser-known fact, but above-ground silver is actually rarer than gold. This means that, not only will your silver jewellery shine and sparkle in its beauty, but you may be wearing a metal which is far more desirable and unique than you once thought.

It’s All About Personal Preference

Although there are plenty of reasons to go for silver over gold, it should be stressed that this is all just personal preference. Of course, many people may prefer gold over silver, or perhaps gold works better with their own fashion sense or skin tone. There is no right or wrong answer, and there are pros and cons to both metals. At the end of the day, it is about trying them both out to see which one best suits you.

But for all of you who are unsure, then hopefully this list gives you a bit of an idea on why silver should not be ruled out. Despite what tradition has taught us, with jewellery, there is no “second place”.